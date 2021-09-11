Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $299.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.28.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,373. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

