Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,207 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,765,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

