Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.52.

Allegion stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

