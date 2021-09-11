ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.