Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $321,000 Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 137.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $806.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

