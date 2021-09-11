Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $371,000 Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.69.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.