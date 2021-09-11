Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $380,000 in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

