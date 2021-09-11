Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,800 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HARP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

