Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PCT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.