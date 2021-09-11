Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lowered by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.03 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

