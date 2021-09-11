Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,450.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

