Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

