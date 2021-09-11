AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

ALA stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AltaGas has a one year low of C$15.53 and a one year high of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.81.

Get AltaGas alerts:

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.27.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.