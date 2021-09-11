America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

