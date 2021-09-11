American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity’s (NASDAQ:AMAOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. American Acquisition Opportunity had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of AMAOU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. American Acquisition Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAOU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

