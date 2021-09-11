American Century Companies Inc. Buys 45,549 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Translate Bio worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

