American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 264.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $824,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.95 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

