American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1,111.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.