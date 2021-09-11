American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

AEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 5,028,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

