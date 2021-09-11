Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

