Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,956 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

DEN stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

