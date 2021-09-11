Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

