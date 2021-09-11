Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.22.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

