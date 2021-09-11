Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,974 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,235,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

