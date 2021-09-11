Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

