Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $10,530,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,731 shares of company stock worth $2,835,184. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.62 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

