Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $251.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.08. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 47.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.