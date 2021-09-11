Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

