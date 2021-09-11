Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

