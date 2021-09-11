Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,374. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

