Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ICL Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,190. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

