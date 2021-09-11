Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.93. 5,508,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

