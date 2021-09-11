Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $129.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the highest is $131.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.