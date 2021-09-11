Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 754,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

