Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $56.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 687,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,740. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.