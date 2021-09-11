Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

