Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LITE stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.