Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $26.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.