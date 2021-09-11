Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $26.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

