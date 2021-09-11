Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

