Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $245.50

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

CGJTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CGJTF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.49. 151,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

