Analysts Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $268.74

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded down $9.26 on Monday, hitting $204.69. 4,442,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.51. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.