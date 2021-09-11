Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $16.50

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $1,593,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,784,040 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after buying an additional 206,599 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,033. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

