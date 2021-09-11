Analyzing Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.43 -$16.94 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.07 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25 Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Paramount Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.66, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.