Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,195 shares of company stock worth $25,953,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $10,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

