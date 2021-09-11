Andrew Heath Acquires 3 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, for a total transaction of £120.81 ($157.84).

SXS stock opened at GBX 4,031 ($52.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,115 ($53.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,657.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,598.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

