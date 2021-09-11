Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $35.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.01 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $13.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.51. 1,902,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.25. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Anthem by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

