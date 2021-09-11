Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $357.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $373.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

