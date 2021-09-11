Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Anthem stock traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.51. 1,902,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

