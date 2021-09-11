Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

APLS stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

