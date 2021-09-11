Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

