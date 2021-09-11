Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.38 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00124255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00497424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

